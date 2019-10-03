FBI Monitoring Threatening Online Posts Around 'Joker'

"While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI is in touch with our law enforcement and private sector partners about the online posts," the bureau says.

The FBI is monitoring threatening online posts revolving around Joker, which opens to the public Thursday night.

The agency has been notified of numerous threats tied to the film, but, so far, none have been considered credible, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

"While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI is in touch with our law enforcement and private sector partners about the online posts," the bureau told THR in a statement. "As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activity to law enforcement."

ABC News on Thursday reported that since May, the FBI has been receiving tips concerning threatening posts on social media tied to Joker calling for "unspecific mass shootings."

A joint intelligence bulletin obtained by ABC News stated some threats did mention the online group called the involuntary celibate community, or Incels, and an apparent new subset: “Clowncels."

"While many Incels do not engage in violence, some within the community encourage or commit violent acts as retribution for perceived societal wrongdoing against them," the bulletin said, according to ABC News. "Some Incel attackers have claimed inspiration from previous mass shooters."

The FBI declined to comment on the bulletin to THR.

Authorities across the country intend on deploying additional officers to and around theaters showing the dark, R-rated Warner Bros. film directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Theaters across the U.S. have also taken step to ensure safety and guest comfort by banning costumes at the venues. The film is tracking to open to $80 million-plus over this weekend.

Joker will not be screened at the Colorado theater where in 2012 a masked gunman killed 12 and injured 70.