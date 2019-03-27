Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julie Rehwald, Jeremy Ford Join Fox's 'Fear Street' Trilogy

Leigh Janiak will direct the trio of films based on the novels by R.L. Stein.

Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julie Rehwald and Jeremy Ford have signed onto the Fear Street movie trilogy for 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment.

Leigh Janiak is set to direct the trio of films based on the Fear Street novels by R.L. Stein. The new cast join Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch and Benjamin Flores Jr.

Alex Ross Perry, the writer-director behind Listen Up Philip and Queen of Earth, was earlier attached to direct the Fear Street 2 sequel.

The planned trilogy of films is based on R.L. Stine's teen horror book series of the same name. Fear Street was a scare-filled book series that Stine began prior to the wild success of his Goosebumps series and was aimed at older teens (and was also markedly adult and more violent).

The stories in the books were set in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio, spanned different times periods in the 1980s and 1990s and featured new sets of characters, although some occasionally made appearances in other books, giving them a kind of universe dimension.

Chernin Entertainment is producing, with Jason Young overseeing for 20th Century Fox.

