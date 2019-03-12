Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Among Dozens Charged in College Entrance Exam Scandal

Several NCAA D-1 college coaches have also been charged in the scandal.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among dozens charged in a nationwide college entrance exam scandal, according to court documents filed in Boston on Tuesday obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Several NCAA D-1 college coaches, company CEOs and one college administrator have also been charged in the scandal, named "Operation Varsity Blues." Two-hundred FBI agent worked the case.

Documents show those indicted allegedly paid millions in bribes to get their children into elite colleges. Those colleges include Yale, Stanford and the University of Southern California.

Arrest warrants have been issued. Feds are basing the case on interviews with witnesses, bank records, flight records, emails, cell site data, and wiretaps. The charges were authorized by a grand jury.

The scheme, in some instances, involved parents paying William Singer, the founder of a college prep business, to have someone take the SAT or ACT for their children, according to authorities. Singer will plead guilty Tuesday afternoon a number of crimes, officials said.

Loughlin and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to USC in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the college's crew team — even though they did not participate in crew — thereby guaranteeing their admission in the college, according to documents.

Huffman and her spouse, William H. Macy, are accused of disguising a $15,000 charitable payment in the bribery scheme. The charging papers refer to Macy as "spouse." He hasn't been indicted.

According to charging documents, a confidential witness met with Huffman at her home and explained that he "controlled" a SAT testing center and could arrange for someone to proctor the taking of the test and then correct her daughter's answers afterward. Huffman is said to have later exchanged emails with this individual in an effort to get 100 percent extra time for her daughter and to facilitate the taking of the SATs away from her school.

Huffman's daughter is said to have taken the test in December 2017 and received a 1420 on the test, a 400 point improvement from a previous test. Last October, Huffman discussed repeating this for her youngest daughter in a taped conversation that evidently the FBI has obtained. However, Huffman did not go through with the cheating for her youngest daughter, according to court papers.

The confidential witness in this scheme has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering, money laundering and obstruction of justice (after alerting several subjects of the investigation of the government probe), according to court papers and has been cooperating since September 2018 in a bid for leniency.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston will hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the case.

