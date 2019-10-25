Felicity Huffman Released From Prison Before End of 14-Day Sentence

The actress served 11 days of her two-week sentence.

Felicity Huffman has been released from prison after spending under two weeks behind bars.

The actress was sentenced to 14 days after she pleaded guilty in the nationwide college admission cheating scandal. The actress was sentenced to the short stint in September, as she was among the first parents ensnared in FBI dubbed operation Varsity Blues to plead guilty.

The Oscar-nominated actress was accused of disguising a $15,000 charitable payment in the bribery scheme in order for someone to take her daughter's SAT exam, to which she pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Her husband, actor William H. Macy, was not involved in the scandal.

Huffman began her 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Oct. 15 and was released after serving 11 days on Friday.

She was also ordered to community service and fined tens of thousands of dollars.

After her May sentencing, Huffman said in part, "I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period."

Huffman, along with 49 others (parents, coaches and administrators) — including actress Lori Loughlin — was arrested March 12.

Loughlin and her husband face far more serious charges, to which they have both pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.