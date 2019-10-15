Felicity Huffman Reports to Prison to Serve 14-Day Sentence

The actress was sentenced to the short stint in September for her part in the college admissions scandal that rocked the nation earlier this year.

Felicity Huffman on Tuesday reported to Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., to begin her 14-day sentence, according to her rep.

She was accused of disguising a $15,000 charitable payment in the bribery scheme in order for someone to take her daughter's SAT exam. The Oscar-nominated actress pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

"Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment [U.S. District] Judge [Indira] Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released," her rep said in a statement.

After her sentencing, Huffman said in part, "I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period."

Huffman, along with 49 others (parents, coaches and administrators) — including actress Lori Loughlin — was arrested March 12. Loughlin and her husband face more serious charges and have both pleaded not guilty. They are awaiting trial.