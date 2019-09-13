Felicity Huffman Sentenced to 14 Days in Prison in College Admissions Scandal

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done," the actress said previously.

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison Friday afternoon in a Boston federal courtroom for her part in the college admissions scandal that rocked the nation earlier this year.

She was also fined $30,000, and given a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, according to courtroom reporters.

Huffman was not remanded into custody; rather, she was ordered to self-report to prison in six weeks, on Oct. 25.

She faced a range of probation to a stint behind bars. Federal prosecutors recommended the latter.

"The defendant, Felicity Huffman, must go to jail for one month because the only meaningful and sufficient sanction for the criminal activity she engaged in is prison," said Asst. U.S. Atty. Eric Rosen, according to one courtroom reporter. "There is simply no excuse for what she did."

Huffman and her lawyers asked the judge for leniency in the form of probation, 250 hours community service and $20,000 fine, according to a courtroom reporter.

Huffman gave a speech in which she apologized to the judge, her kids and others for her actions, courtroom reporters said. "I take full responsibility for my actions...I am prepared to accept whatever sentence you deem fit," she said, as cited by reporters.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani handed down the sentence.

In a post-hearing statement, Huffman said in part, "I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period." (See full statement below).

The Oscar-nominated actress pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done. I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," the actress said in April when she announced her intention to plead guilty. "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."

Huffman, along with 49 others (parents, coaches and administrators) — including actress Lori Loughlin — was arrested March 12.

Huffman was accused of disguising a $15,000 charitable payment in the bribery scheme in order for someone to take her daughter's SAT exam.

Huffman's husband, actor William H. Macy, was not ensnared in the scandal. He appeared in court Friday with his wife as she was sentenced.

Loughlin and her husband face more serious charges and have both pleaded not guilty. They are awaiting trial.

Huffman's full statement:

I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period. I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children. I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person. My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed. I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed. My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.