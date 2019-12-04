Felicity Jones Expecting First Child With Husband Charles Guard

The 'On the Basis of Sex' actress and 'The Uninvited' director tied the knot in July 2018.

Felicity Jones and Charles Guard are expecting their first child together, a rep for Jones confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oscar-nominated actress and the British filmmaker, best known for his 2009 psychological horror movie The Uninvited, dated for three years before tying the knot on July 2018 at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, in England.

Amid her expectant news, Jones stepped out Wednesday in New York City alongside Eddie Redmayne for the premiere of their new film, The Aeronauts.

Jones, best known for playing Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex and Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has been private about her life with Guard.

Yet during a December 2014 interview with The Telegraph, the actress opened up about her outlook on love.

"I am definitely romantic, and I love romantic stories — that’s why I keep making romantic movies. It’s funny how seeing a love story never gets boring, because it’s the dream isn’t it?" she said at the time. "It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being."