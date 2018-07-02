Felicity Jones Marries Director Charles Guard

The 'Rogue One' actress tied the knot with the filmmaker on Saturday.

Felicity Jones has tied the knot. The Rogue One star married director Charles Guard on Saturday, The Hollywood Reporter can confirm.

According to The Sun, Tom Hanks and Jones' Theory of Everything co-star Eddie Redmayne were among the notable names who attended the couple's nuptials at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxforshire in England.

The actress and the British filmmaker — best known for his 2009 phycological horror movie, The Uninvited — had been together for three years before making it official.

Jones first showed off her solitaire diamond engagement ring in London while walking the red carpet at Glamour UK's Women of the Year awards in June 2017. For the most part, the actress — who dated sculptor Ed Fornieles prior to meeting Guard — has kept her romances out of the public eye.

However, during a December 2014 interview with The Telegraph, Jones opened up about her outlook on love.

"I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that’s why I keep making romantic movies. It’s funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it’s the dream isn’t it?" she said at the time. "It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being."

Jones' wedding news comes months after it was revealed that she will be portraying Ruth Bader Ginsberg in On the Basis of Sex, director Mimi Leder's upcoming biopic about the iconic Supreme Court justice. The film is set to hit theaters on Nov. 9.