Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley Team for 'Last Letter From Your Lover'

StudioCanal and 'Three Billboards' banner Blueprint are behind the film, based on Jojo Moyes' hit book.

Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley are set to star in — and exec produce — The Last Letter From Your Lover, based on the bestselling book by Jojo Moyes.

The project, which will commence principal photography on Oct. 14, is being produced by Blueprint Pictures, the Brit behind Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and The Film Farm. StudioCanal is fully financing, distributing in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand, and selling internationally.

A dual-narrative love story set between London and the Riviera, The Last Letter From Your Lover will also star Callum Turner (War & Peace), Nabhaan Rizwan (1917), Joe Alwyn (The Favourite) and Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), with Augustine Frizzell (Euphoria) directing.

The story follows Ellie (Jones), a young female journalist in contemporary London who uncovers a series of love letters in the archives which tell the story of an intensely romantic but star-crossed affair in the 1960s between Jennifer Stirling (Woodley) and Anthony O’Hare (Turner). As Ellie is drawn into the story, she becomes obsessed with discovering the lovers’ identities and finding out how their love story ends. Moyes' book has sold three million copies and been translated into 33 languages.

Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures are producing alongside Simone Urdl and Jennifer Weiss of The Film Farm. Jones and Woodley are both executive producing.

Jones is represented by WME, Independent Talent, Peikoff Mahan and Rogers & Cowan. Woodley is represented by Management 360 and Hyperion, with lawyers Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.