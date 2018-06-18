Fellow Musicians React to Reports of XXXTentacion's Death

The rapper was 20 years old.

XXXTentacion had reportedly been fatally shot in his car in Broward County, Florida. Initial reports said that the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was unconscious and lifeless, and as of 5:40 p.m. ET, the county's sheriff's department said the "adult male" victim of the shooting had been pronounced dead.

As soon as video footage surfaced, artists in hip-hop and beyond took to Twitter to share prayers for the 20-year-old rapper, including Juicy J, Lil Xan and XXX album collaborators Joey Bada$$ and Travis Barker. And once his death was confirmed, even more distraught reactions flooded social media.

XXXTentacion’s controversial past — he was awaiting trial on more than a dozen felony charges and allegations of domestic violence against his then-pregnant girlfriend — sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some coming to the rapper's defense pointing out that he was working on bettering himself. As several noted, XXX's most recent Instagram story post read that the rapper was planning a charity event for this weekend in Florida.

Take a look at some of the reactions to XXXTentacion's shooting below.

rest in peace I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

RIP XXXTentacion



Shits sad yo

— KYLE EDWARDS (@KyleEdwards) June 18, 2018

rip xxxtentacion, we love you forever. pic.twitter.com/JleYXdH1Wf — Lyrical Lemonade (@LyricaLemonade) June 18, 2018

wow RIP XXXtentacion.. wow — sevn thomas (@SEVNTHOMAS) June 18, 2018

Fuck. RIP XXXTentacion. His Music Was There For Me When I Was In A Dark Place. I'm At A Loss For Words — iLOVE (@MooshAndTwist) June 18, 2018

RIP XXXTENTACION — STREETRUNNER (@SRbeats) June 18, 2018

Please don’t let this be true about @xxxtentacion Sick to my stomach when I heard the news. Praying for you bro — J O S H Y (@joshleyva) June 18, 2018

Lil Xan reacts to news of Xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/YnhsCsSEsY — RapSpotlights (@RapSpotlightss) June 18, 2018

Lil Xan speaks on rumored Death of XXXTENTACION pic.twitter.com/OVCvdgDYXF — Music Island (@Musicislandd) June 18, 2018

WHAT THE FUCKKKKK — $ki Mask (@THESLUMPGOD) June 18, 2018

No love for @xxxtentacion but certainly no hate. May this be a warning to the young men who listen to him that karma is real and if you live a destructive life you will be destroyed by it no matter how talented you are. RIP. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) June 18, 2018

I was down to see X trialed and serve time. Honestly the jokes about his death are disheartening. I’m an avid fighter against abuse and have done my fair share of defacing of his album advertising in the past but, all in all death is not an answer to a cycle homophobia and abuse. — Papa Kreay (@KREAYSHAWN) June 18, 2018

Bro please tell me this isn’t true. — LIGHT OF MINE (@SuperDuperKyle) June 18, 2018