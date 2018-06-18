Fellow Musicians React to Reports of XXXTentacion's Death

3:38 PM PDT 6/18/2018 by Taylor Weatherby, Billboard

The rapper was 20 years old.

XXXTentacion had reportedly been fatally shot in his car in Broward County, Florida. Initial reports said that the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was unconscious and lifeless, and as of 5:40 p.m. ET, the county's sheriff's department said the "adult male" victim of the shooting had been pronounced dead.

As soon as video footage surfaced, artists in hip-hop and beyond took to Twitter to share prayers for the 20-year-old rapper, including Juicy J, Lil Xan and XXX album collaborators Joey Bada$$ and Travis Barker. And once his death was confirmed, even more distraught reactions flooded social media.

XXXTentacion’s controversial past — he was awaiting trial on more than a dozen felony charges and allegations of domestic violence against his then-pregnant girlfriend — sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some coming to the rapper's defense pointing out that he was working on bettering himself. As several noted, XXX's most recent Instagram story post read that the rapper was planning a charity event for this weekend in Florida.

Take a look at some of the reactions to XXXTentacion's shooting below.

