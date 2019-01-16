Feminist Thriller 'The Bellwether' to Be Released by Giant Pictures

The film, directed by Christopher Morrison and starring Alex Reid, will have an exclusive run in February at the Arena Cinelounge Sunset in Los Angeles.

Giant Pictures, the digital film distribution division of Giant Interactive, has acquired North American digital rights to writer-director Christopher Morrison’s feminist thriller The Bellwether, starring Alex Reid.

Giant Pictures will release the film digitally Feb. 12, and it will open theatrically Feb. 15 with an exclusive run at the Arena Cinelounge Sunset in Los Angeles.

In the pic, Reid plays a bookstore owner who is kidnapped by a group known as The Conspiracy, which locks her in a 13th century chapel and tries to break her.

The Bellwether was produced by Morrison with his partner executive producer Ioana Matei under their Reality+ banner in association with Juri Koll of Art/World Productions and producers Lien Callens, Jeff Daldorf, David Roberson, Pilar Stillwater and Carlon Tanner.

Cardinal XD is handling foreign sales on the film.