Ferrari Crashes Into Lisa Vanderpump's Pump Restaurant in L.A.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the vehicle lost control and crashed into the patio of the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's West Hollywood establishment.

A Ferrari crashed into reality star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant Pump on Sunday. The car crashed through the front of the West Hollywood establishment, located on the corner of Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Blvd.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's department told ABC7 the vehicle somehow lost control and went crashing into the patio area of the restaurant, leaving broken glass and debris in the surrounding area.

"The Ferrari slammed through Pump at the intersection of Santa Monica and Robertson in West Hollywood just after 2 p.m. on Sunday," Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "One girl was slightly injured and taken to the hospital with cuts. We are very lucky that everyone else was uninjured and safe while dining during Sunday brunch."

Vanderpump later tweeted, "No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God no one was hurt."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. THR has reached out to the L.A. County Sheriff's department for additional comment.

Vanderpump is best known as one of the founding cast members of Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which premiered in 2010. Though she exited the series last year after nine seasons, she still stars on her popular spinoff Vanderpump Rules, which focuses on the drama shared between the employees who work at Pump and her other WeHo eatery, SUR.

The show, for which Vanderpump also serves as an executive producer, returns to Bravo for its eighth season on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Jan. 5, 4:20 p.m. Updated with comment and photo from Lisa Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd.

Jan. 5, 8 p.m. Updated with tweet from Vanderpump