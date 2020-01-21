Non-Fiction Studio XTR Films Announces Feature Slate, Grant Programs

“We want to build the A24 of documentaries," says founder Bryn Mooser of the slate that includes U.S. doc competition titles 'Mucho Mucho Amor,' 'The Fight' and 'Us Kids'.

Documentary features have been increasingly been earning big praise and even bigger price tags out of the Sundance Film Festival, and nonfiction studio XTR Films is hoping to ride the fest’s doc boom.

The Echo Park based company is led by Bryn Mooser— the Oscar-nominated co-founder of documentary-focused media company RYOT— and is heading to its first Sundance after a September 2019 launch, announcing their feature slate that will be debuting in Park City.

Mucho Mucho Amor, The Fight, Us Kids and Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, all competition titles, partially make up XTR’s slate of features, along with the previously announced David Arquette wrestling doc, You Cannot Kill David Arquette. Says Mooser of the choice to back the titles, “For us, we want to be representative of what the spectrum of documentary filmmaking means today.”

The rest of XTR's slate includes feature God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines: The Story of Detroit Techno, about the history of techno music; Age of Audio, an depth look at the podcast industry; and Miracle Fishing, a diary turned documentary from Miles Hargrove, the son of a hostage journalist who had to negotiate his father's release.

The slate is rounded out with Lazarus, a short from Oscar nominee David Darg about street musician turned superstar Lazarus Chigwandali; Girls Section, about the fight in Northern Pakistan for young girls to go to school; and The Plutonium Dome, which follows a group of nomadic explorers known as the Sea Gypsies.

All four of the Sundance docs were partially funded through XTR’s newly established Fast Forward investment fund, which doles out investments and grants in the $25,000 to $1 million range to nonfiction features that are in various stages of production. Along with Fast Forward, which offers traditional equity deals, XTR is also announcing XTR Film Society, a non-profit arm that will offer grants to impact-based projects, with less traditional commercial value.

Explains Mooser, “With [Fast Forward] we can say, ‘This is a great business opportunity. This is a crowd pleaser and the streamers are going to buy it.’ That project will then go through our investment arm. [Film Society projects] are films that needs to get made and, if the filmmakers don’t get resources to make it, they aren’t going to tell this story. And we are not looking for a recoupment.”

At the 2019 fest, political documentary Knock Down the House sold for $10 million to Netflix, with the steamer also paying a million-plus price tag for American Factory, which would later act as the first release for former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama’s Netflix-based Higher Ground Productions banner.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Oscar-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim (The Inconvenient Truth, He Named Me Malala) would head the nonfiction arm of the Concordia Studio, a new banner that also includes a fiction arm run by former Participant Media president of production Jonathan King. For its part, Concordia announced a first doc feature slate that is also made up of four Sundance titles.

“What is incredible about this moment in the industry is that there is real distribution for the first time,” says Mooser of the current state of the nonfiction business. Ahead of the 2020 fest, U.S. competition doc Welcome to Chechnya has already been picked up by HBO Doc Films, while XTR title Mucho Mucho Amor was nabbed by Netflix.

“We want to create something that is a part of the cultural zeitgeist,” says Mooser. “We want to build the A24 of documentaries.”

