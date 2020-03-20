Coronavirus: FIFA to Broadcast Classic World Cup Matches on YouTube

The global soccer organization will make 30 matches from past men's and women's tournaments available on its YouTube channel as well as its website and Chinese social media platform Weibo from March 21.

World soccer governing body FIFA is hoping to give fans something to cheer as they go through enforced quarantine brought on by the coronavirus pandemic by digging deep into its television archive and rebroadcasting classic World Cup matches.

With domestic leagues and international soccer suspended, FIFA has pledged to stream 30 classic matches in their entirety from the men's and women's World Cups for the first time on FIFA.com, the FIFA YouTube channel as well as Chinese social media platform Weibo from March 21. The matches will be broadcast until further notice.

The matches to be shown will be decided by a vote on social media. FIFA will begin by showing a match from the 2014 men's World Cup held in Brazil and one match from the 2019 women's World Cup held in France.