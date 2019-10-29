'FIFA', 'Madden' In-Game Purchasing Fuels Revenue Boost for EA

An increase of players in the sports titles' Ultimate Team modes led to a major increase for EA's bottom line.

EA posted a major boost in net revenue over its latest financial quarter on Tuesday afternoon. Total net revenue was up to $1.3 billion for the three month period ending Sept. 30, Q2 of EA's fiscal year 2020, an increase of nearly eight percent year-over-year.

The company’s net income saw a major increase as well, ballooning from $255 million in 2018 to $854 million in 2019 over the same period. This is due in large part to an income tax credit of $1.7 billion EA recognized during this fiscal year as a result of a transfer of IP rights to the company’s Swiss subsidiary Over the past quarter, Switzerland changed its income tax rates.

The company credits multiplayer and sports franchises for the bump, citing an increase in the number of unique players in soccer series FIFA's Ultimate Team game mode (up 22 percent year-over-year) and NFL franchise Madden's Ultimate Team offering (up 19 percent year-over-year), while Respawn Entertainment's free-to-play battle royale shooter Apex Legends, launched in February, hit 70 million total players. Both Ultimate Team modes offer players purchasable packs of players and other in-game collectibles.

Meanwhile, The Sims 4, first released back in 2014, saw a 40 percent growth in monthly average players year-over-year. “It was an excellent second quarter for Electronic Arts,” said CEO Andrew Wilson.

Earlier in the day, the company revealed a partnership with Valve's online storefront Steam to offer its subscription service, EA Access, on the platform.

More to come.