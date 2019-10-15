Fight Breaks Out During 'Joker' Screening at Burbank Theater

Burbank police responded to a call that four people were fighting inside the AMC Burbank 16 Theater.

Police responded to a fight that broke out during a screening of Joker at a movie theater in Burbank, California on Tuesday night.

Burbank police responded to a call that four people were fighting inside the AMC Burbank 16 Theater located at 125 E. Palm Avenue at 8:54 p.m. Several fire trucks as well as police vehicles were seen outside the theater on Tuesday evening.

A Burbank police spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that there was no active fight when officers arrived at the theater and that they had located one man who was involved and that he had a head injury. Police believe a glass bottle may have been used in the attack although that has yet to be determined. They are investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.