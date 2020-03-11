Film Academy Instructing All Employees to Work From Home Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Wednesday saw the World Health Organization officially declare the global crisis to be a pandemic.

With the coronavirus crisis continuing to accelerate at an alarming pace internationally, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has joined the growing number of organizations and companies to have instructed their employees to cancel all meetings and work from home, The Hollywood Reporter understands.

The Academy's decision was made on Wednesday, the same day that the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak to be a "pandemic," a move it said it made to shock lethargic countries into pulling out all the stops.

Most of the Academy's 430 employees are based in its Los Angeles headquarters, but it also has outposts in New York and London. THR understands the instruction applies to all its offices.

Wednesday saw U.S. coronavirus deaths climb to 31 with official cases exceeding 1,000 and a top federal health official warning the country that the worst was yet to come. There are currently are 118,000 cases in 114 countries, with 4,291 people having lost their lives.

The Series Mania TV festival in France and L.A. games conference E3 are the latest additions to the extensive list of events to have canceled or postponed as the crisis unfolds.