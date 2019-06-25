Film Exec Matt Brodlie Exits Netflix for Disney+

The exec was one of the main architects behind Netflix's rom-com boom.

Matt Brodlie is leaving Netflix as director of original film, headed for another streaming platform.

Brodlie will join Disney+ as its senior vp of international content development, where he will be responsible for developing the content strategy for all non-U.S. markets, determining what content needs to be produced or acquired for the service beyond the U.S. content slate.

Brodlie will report to Disney+ content and marketing head Ricky Strauss, who was behind today's announcement.

“As we look to rollout Disney+ beyond the US over the next several years, Matt will play a critical role in the execution of our content strategy,” said Strauss. “He is a proven executive with the right creative instincts and experience to help make Disney+ a place where talent can create original, high-quality content for audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to have him join our team.”

Added Brodlie: “I am excited about this opportunity to join Disney+ at this pivotal moment and look forward to working collaboratively with the teams around the world to create premium entertainment that is relevant and enduring."

Brodlie is a seasoned production and acquisitions exec who worked at Paramount, Sony/TriStar and Miramax prior to Netflix.

While at Netflix, the exec was one of the main architects behind the streamer's rom-com boom, responsible for acquisitions like Set It Up, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.