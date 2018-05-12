Film4 Boards Armando Iannucci's 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'

The buzzed-about film is set to star Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie.

Film4 has come aboard Armando Iannucci’s upcoming The Personal History of David Copperfield as a key financier alongside FilmNation.

The buzzed-about film — set to star Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie and a hot ticket in Cannes — will mark the first time that Film4 has collaborated with Iannucci, behind The Death of Stalin and the Emmy-winning Veep.

“We’re a significant co-financier,” said Ollie Madden, Film4’s head of creative. “Getting involved to this significant degree for a film like us is partly to do with the film — and in this case it really is to do with the film because we love it. It’s also about building a relationship with Armando, and I hope we go on to make other films with him too. Because he’s a genius.”

In Cannes, Lionsgate picked up David Copperfield — set to be a fresh take on Charles Dickens’ semi-autobiographical masterpiece — for the U.K., while the film, which FilmNation is offering to buyers, has been practically sold out elsewhere internationally.

