Film4, Lakeshore, Kew Media Strike Library Deal With Cryptocurrency Platform TaTaTu (Exclusive)

The deal will provide more than 50 films and TV shows to TaTaTu users.

Lakeshore Entertainment, Kew Media Group, and Film4 have signed content licensing agreements with TaTaTu, the cryptocurrency-centric social entertainment platform run by entrepreneur Andrea Iervolino.

The deals will provide more than 50 films and TV shows to TaTaTu users, including the likes of Heathers, The Amateurs, Hotel Splendide, The War Zone and the Children of the Corn trilogy, and featuring talent such as Jeff Bridges, Scarlett Johansson, Daniel Craig, Tilda Swinton, Anthony Hopkins, Liam Neeson, Winona Ryder, Tommy Lee Jones and Kristen Stewart.

Financial terms of the agreements are not being disclosed. The deal significantly bolsters TaTaTu's offering by adding some of the more valuable film libraries in the independent space to the company's library of content.

TaTaTu was launched in early 2018 and is run by movie producer Iervolino, who recently formed a partnership with Johnny Depp to develop and produce film and digital content.

“Our aggressive acquisition strategy is making TaTaTu one of the largest AVOD platforms for content in the world,” said Iervolino. “When you combine our model which compensates users financially for viewing content along with the variety of content choices, TaTaTu will be one of the most compelling platforms for consumers to view their favorite content.”

TaTaTu is an advertising VOD entertainment platform that combines features from the major platforms and social networks with an innovative incentives system. Digital tokens (TTU tokens) are given out to creators and consumers of content, including those from their referred friends, as they participate in the network.

Alongside the content licensing agreements, TaTaTu recently signed major industry deals with top global film and media financier BondIt Media Capital, as well as and leading global film and TV rights and financial services company Fintage House, to recognize and accept TTU Tokens, on specific deals and transactions to finance motion pictures, and for collection account management deals and transactions for film and television rights.

TaTaTu closed a $575 million token pre-sale, with proceeds being used to create original content, acquire new users, market the platform and develop the software.

TaTaTu has been been acquiring content, as well as creating original films and series. Original content funded and produced projects in the works include a feature film adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s prize-winning novel Waiting for the Barbarians, starring Johnny Depp, Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson and being directed by Ciro Guerra; a Lamborghini biopic starring Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin; an original documentary on Jeremy Renner; the drama The Sound of Freedom starring Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino; and David Henrie’s teen comedy This is the Year.

On the acquisitions front, TaTaTu recently acquired the documentary Friedkin Uncut, featuring the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Francis Ford Coppola, Quentin Tarantino, Michael Shannon, Edgar Wright, Willem Dafoe, Ellen Burstyn, Gina Gershon, Juno Temple, Wes Anderson, Damien Chazelle and William Friedkin.