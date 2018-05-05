Filmmaker Carlos Carvalho Dies After On-Set Giraffe Accident

The filmmaker was flown to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to the CallaCrew agency.

Filmmaker Carlos Carvalho has died after an encounter with a giraffe during a film shoot in South Africa, the South African crew agency CallaCrew announced on Saturday.

"It is with a very sad heart that we have to announce the passing of Carlos Carvalho, one of our favourite DOP’s," the agency posted on Facebook. "Carlos was filming a feature at Glen Afric and had a fatal run in with a giraffe on set. He was flown to Milpark Hospital but succumbed to his injuries 20:50 last night."

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to Carlo’s family and friends during this very sad time. He will be sorely missed," the post continued.

The South African filmmaker was known for his cinematography work on 2013's The Forgotten Kingdom, for which he won the best cinematography prize at the African Movie Academy Awards. Carvalho also was the cinematographer for the 2010 documentary Mining for Change: A Story of South African Mining.