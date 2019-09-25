FilmNation Taps Kirstie Macdonald to Head New U.K. TV Joint Venture

The former World Productions exec joins from Peter Fincham and Tim Hincks' production company Expectation.

FilmNation's newly launched U.K. television joint venture with the Nordic Entertainment Group has found its head.

Kirstie Macdonald has been named creative director of the outfit, first announced in January, joining from Peter Fincham and Tim Hincks' production company Expectation, where she was creative director, drama.

Prior to Expectation, Macdonald worked the ITV Studios-owned World Productions (makers of hit drama Bodyguard) on shows including Line of Duty, Save Me, Outlaws and The Fear.

In her new role, Macdonald will lead the joint venture’s U.K. team and be responsible for building the company’s production slate. She will head up project sourcing, development and production, while also managing and developing key talent relationships. She will start her new position in November.

"Kirstie’s taste perfectly aligns with our own, and her reputation, incredible relationships within the industry and track record of developing bold and compelling shows make her a perfect fit for this leadership role in our joint venture," said FilmNation CEO Glen Basner and FilmNation COO Milan Popelka. "We’re thrilled to have her join us."

Operating under the FilmNation banner, the joint venture is set to develop, produce and finance premium scripted television content for global audiences, working with a wide variety of U.K. studios, talents and co-financiers

