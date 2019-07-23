FilmRise Picks Up Alex Wolff Directorial Debut 'The Cat and the Moon'

FilmRise has plans to release the film theatrically in fall 2019.

FilmRise has acquired the North American rights to Hereditary actor Alex Wolff's feature directorial debut, coming-of-age story The Cat and the Moon.

FilmRise has plan to release the film theatrically in fall 2019.

Wolff also wrote and stars in the film as Nick, who comes to New York to temporarily live with a jazz musician friend of his late father's named Cal (Mike Epps) while his mom is in rehab. During his time in the city, he befriends a group of kids who show him what New York has to offer. Stefania LaVie Owen and Skyler Gisondo also star.

“We are excited to be bringing new, bright, young talent to indie film fans. Alex’s The Cat and the Moon is a wonderful representation of a debut film from a young, emerging filmmaker that we look forward to seeing a lot more of,” said FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher, who made today's announcement.

Added Wolff, “I am so excited to be partnering with FilmRise in releasing The Cat and the Moon. I am honored to be included within their pristine indie film slate.”

Ken H. Keller and Caron Rudner produced the film through Related Pictures banner, with Josh Boone and Peter Berg exec producing.

CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.