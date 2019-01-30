FilmStruck Replacement From Criterion Collection to Launch in April

The first Movie of the Week will be the newly restored 'Mikey and Nicky.'

The Criterion Channel will house more than 1,000 classic and contemporary films.

Classic movie fans won't have to wait much longer for The Criterion Collection's FilmStruck replacement.

The video distributor is prepping an April 8 launch for its new streaming service, The Criterion Channel, which will house more than 1,000 classic and contemporary films.

The Criterion Channel was borne out of disappointment from fans over WarnerMedia's October announcement that it planned to shutter its two-year-old FilmStruck service. A group of filmmakers and actors campaigned for WarnerMedia to keep the service alive, but the AT&T-owned company instead revealed plans to partner with The Criterion Collection on a new service. The Criterion library will also become part of WarnerMedia's forthcoming streaming offering when it launches at the end of this year.

The new Criterion Channel will offer a free 30-day trial and reduced pricing for those who sign up before its launch. Those early members will be charged $10 per month or $90 per year for the service. People who sign up later can expect to be charged $11 per month or $100 per year for the offering.

Programming available through Criterion Channel will be highlighted through features like the Sunday Spotlight, a movie marathon focusing on a different director, star, genre or theme each week, and Adventures in Moviegoing, in which a guest programmer selects a series of titles. The film library will be supplemented with additional features, archival footage, interviews and original documentaries.

The first Movie of the Week will be the newly restored Mikey and Nicky. It will be available exclusively to early subscribers this week.

The Criterion Channel is launching in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available via desktop computers, connected TV offerings like Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV and iOS and Android devices.