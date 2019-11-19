'The Irishman' Final Trailer Highlights Robert De Niro's Strained Family Relationship

Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale and Harvey Keitel round out the cast in Martin Scorsese's most recent film.

Netflix has released its final trailer for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, highlighting how Robert De Niro's Frank Sheeran ended up as a hitman and Sheeran's strained relationship with his family.

Sheeran at a funeral, a voiceover saying, "It's over. They're all gone," and then cuts to two detectives trying to get Sheeran to admit he's the person behind Jimmy Hoffa's (Al Pacino) mysterious disappearance decades before.

Steven Zaillian adapted the screenplay from Charles Brandt's 2004 novel, I Heard You Paint Houses.

The latest trailer gives the audience a deeper look at Sheeran and how he went from driving trucks to being a hitman for the Bufalino crime family. "I was one of a thousand working stiffs, until I wasn't no more," Sheeran says over clips of him driving a car and standing next to a truck filled with meat.

Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci), immediately liked Sheeran after meeting him at Villa di Roma Restaurant, Sheeran explains in a voiceover. Scenes flash by of him and Bufalino talking at a gas station, unloading dynamite from a car trunk and blowing up dozens of taxis in a parking lot.

"I know you read a lot of things about me," Sheeran tells his daughter, as a clip shows her eating cereal as a little girl. "I just want to say I'm sorry," he says as the scene switches to the present. "I know I wasn't a good dad, I know that. I know that. I was just trying to protect all of you."

The trailer also expands on the Sheeran-Hoffa storyline shown in the previous trailer, with clips of John F. Kennedy's assassination and Hoffa asking Sheeran if he wants to be a part of history. "Whatever you need me to do, I'm available," Sheeran replies. A later voiceover of Hoffa saying "I know things they don't know I know," worries Sheeran, he tells Bufalino.

The preview ends with previously unseen footage of Hoffa approaching Sheeran and two other men in a car. Hoffa looks back at his car as if to suggest he'll take his own when the man in the passenger seat says, "We'll bring you back after to get your car." Hoffa looks to Sheeran for confirmation, and he says, "Yeah."

The Irishman is in theaters now and will be available on Netflix on Nov. 27.