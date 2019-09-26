Finn Wittrock, Zoe Chao to Lead Romance 'The Long Weekend'

Damon Wayans Jr., Casey Wilson, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jim Rash will also star.

Finn Wittrock and Zoe Chao are set to star in the romance feature film Long Weekend, which was written and will be directed by television veteran Steve Basilone.

Damon Wayans Jr., Casey Wilson, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jim Rash will also star in the movie.

The movie is described as being infused with magical realism, and follows a down-on-his-luck struggling writer Bart (Wittrock) and the enigmatic woman (Chao) who suddenly enters his life at the right time.

The film reunites Basilone, Wayans Jr. and Wilson, who previously worked together on beloved ABC series Happy Endings.

Deanna Barillari and Laura Lewis will produce for Rebelle Media, along with Emmy winners Sam Bisbee and Theodora Dunlap for Park Pictures, and Jess Jacobs and Peabody Award winning Audrey Rosenberg for Invisible Pictures. Franklin Carson, Jackie Kelman Bisbee and Lance Acord will exec produce.

Wittrock, who received an Emmy nomination for his work in Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story, will next be in theaters in the Judy Garland biopic Judy. He is repped by CAA, Weissenbach Management and Relevant.

Chao will next be seen in Nat Faxon and Rash’s Downhill, starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and the Netflix series Living With Yourself. She is represented by CAA and B Company.

Basilone, whose credits also include Community and The Goldbergs, is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Wayans is repped by WME. Wilson is repped by UTA and Rise Management. McLendon-Covey is repped by UTA and manager Gladys Gonzalez. Rash is repped by CAA and Atlas Artists.