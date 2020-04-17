Fiona Apple Drops New Album 'Fetch the Bolt Cutters'

The album is the veteran singer-songwriter's first new studio set since 2012's 'The Idler Wheel.'

The drought is over. Fiona Apple is back in action with Fetch the Bolt Cutters, her first new album in eight years.

The elusive artist teased her fifth LP on social media in recent days and dropped it in full at the stroke of midnight.

Fetch the Bolt Cutters is Apple's first new studio set since 2012's The Idler Wheel.

Ahead of the release, the veteran singer and songwriter spoke to the New Yorker about the album, which takes its title from The Fall, the British drama starring Gillian Anderson.

Pay attention and you'll hear some unusual percussive sounds across its 13 tracks, from containers wrapped with rubber bands, empty oil cans filled with dirt and rattling seedpods that Apple had baked in her oven.

Stream it below.

This story first appeared on billboard.com.