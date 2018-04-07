Fire Department of New York Reports Fire at Trump Tower

No injuries have been reported and firefighters are on the scene, according to the FDNY.

The Fire Department of New York has reported a fire on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in a tweet on Saturday. There are no injuries reported, according to the FDNY.

"FDNYalerts MAN 2-ALARM 721 5 AVE, HIGH RISE (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE ON 50TH FLR," the initial tweet read. A later tweet read that three alarms had gone off in the building, and another reported that no injuries had been reported and members of the FDNY were on the scene.

The New York Police Department has reported that the area near 5th Ave. and West 57th Street would experience police presence and traffic closures due to the fire.

Calls to the FDNY by The Hollywood Reporter have not yet been returned. President Trump's office in the Tower is on the 26th floor, but the president is in Washington, D.C. for the weekend.

On Saturday Twitter users posted videos of visible flames erupting from several windows, and pictures of debris falling from the 50th floor.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/PKuPZBu70E — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018

#Breaking: A Fire broke out at #TrumpTower NYC Fire is spreading across offices! New York City Fire Department responding! pic.twitter.com/KIQizZQiWY — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) April 7, 2018

Lots of emergency activity around Trump Tower in NYC. Fire on the upper floors. Hoping everyone is safe. #trumptower #trumptowerfire pic.twitter.com/iupoZhoA1v — Bright.Bazaar (@brightbazaar) April 7, 2018

Video of fire at Trump Tower via @michael_lukiman pic.twitter.com/RXQpQxzZzF — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) April 7, 2018

