Fired Paradigm Agent Drops Bombshell Lawsuit on CEO: "Sam Gores Cannot Be Trusted"

Debbee Klein's $2 million suit makes a number of incendiary allegations against Gores including that his personal driver and chef remained on the payroll even after the agency fired staff due to the coronavirus, as well as an allegation that he was using the company expense account for “sexual dalliances with prostitutes.”

A fired Paradigm agent has filed a breach of oral contract and whistleblower lawsuit that alleges CEO Sam Gores mismanaged the company's finances made "vast personal gains by running Paradigm as his personal piggybank."

Debbee Klein's suit makes a number of incendiary allegations against Gores management of Paradigm including that his personal driver and chef remained on the payroll even when the agency fired other staff due to the coronavirus and as well as using the company expense account for “sexual dalliances with prostitutes.”

The lawsuit said Klein had a binding oral employment contract, under which she could only be terminated for good cause, meaning her job loss was in direct breach of the employment contract. It said the agency owes Klein nearly $2 million remaining under the term of her contract.

In March, Paradigm became the first major agency to announce layoffs as the industry has ground nearly to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to anticipated layoffs of about a hundred or more of its 600-plus employees, The Hollywood Reporter learned that payroll will be reduced for those who remain at the company.

THR has reached out to Paradigm for comment on the lawsuit.

More to come...