Watch Live: Booker, Warren, O'Rourke and More Take Part in First Democratic Debate

The first debate will air on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, with a live stream available on NBCNews.com.

As the 2020 presidential election nears, the Democratic National Committee has set the first of 12 debates featuring major candidates running for top office.

The two-day event will take place Wednesday and Thursday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, moderated by Today news anchor Savannah Guthrie, Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and Telemundo anchor Jose Diaz-Balart.

As a joint presentation from NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, the first debate will air at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on those three networks, with a live stream available on NBCNews.com and its social media channels.

Prominent Democratic candidates participating in the first night include New Jersey senator Cory Booker, who announced his bid in February and held a high-profile fundraiser in Los Angeles last month; former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, who has prioritized small rallies since the announcement of his presidential run in March; and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, who made her presidential bid official in February with a call to fight economic inequality. She has recently been vocal about student loan forgiveness.

Additional candidates in the first night of the debate include former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro; New York City mayor Bill de Blasio; Maryland politician John Delaney; Tulsi Gabbard, who is the first Samoan American and the first Hindu member of Congress; Washington governor Jay Inslee; Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar; and Ohio congressman Tim Ryan.

The following debate on Thursday will feature 10 more Democratic candidates, including prominent figures Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Five of the remaining debates will occur in 2019, with the second taking place on July 30 and 31, airing on CNN and CNN.com. The third debate is set for Sept. 12 and 13, airing on ABC and Univision and live streaming on ABC News Live.

The rest will follow in the early part of 2020. Candidates and moderators will be announced by the Committee at a later date.

Watch the live stream below.