First Book Deal Inked in Wake of College Admissions Scandal

Actresses Felicity Huffman (left) and Lori Loughlin were both arrested after an FBI investigation.

'Guilty Admissions' from Twelve Books will take a closer look at Rick Singer's racket that sold higher education to "under-qualified children of wealthy, well-connected parents."

Just two days after U.S. federal prosecutors unsealed its indictments, the college admissions scandal that has the whole world talking has produced its first book deal.

The scam will be the topic of Guilty Admissions, a non-fiction release from Twelve Books and written by Nicole LaPorte, a Fast Company staffer and author of 2011's The Men Who Would Be King, about the rise of DreamWorks. No release date has been announced.

Guilty Admissions will focus on William "Rick" Singer, the figure at the center of a $25 million cheating and bribery ring that catered to wealthy parents determined to get their children into prestigious colleges.

According to a synopsis, Singer "turned his Newport Beach [California] home into The Key, a fake non-profit organization that acted as a 'guaranteed side-door'" into schools "for under-qualified children of wealthy, well-connected parents."

The book will use the scandal, which netted 50 individuals arrested in a countrywide FBI sting, as a jumping-off point to explore how the "broken college admission process and the pressure for a distinguished university degree ... led parents to break the law."

LaPorte's agent Daniel Greenberg at Levine Greenberg Rostan brokered the deal with Twelve's Sean Desmond.