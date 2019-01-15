First "Facial Workout" Studio Opens in L.A.

Supermodel Kaia Gerber has already frequented Skin Camp, where Skin Gym’s popular facial rollers promise to sculpt the face in minutes.

From quickie boosts of Botox and filler to surgical nips and tucks, the youth-seeking Hollywood crowd has practically every anti-aging treatment at its disposal. But for those who prefer to age au naturel, insider-beloved skin tool brand Skin Gym — responsible for those crystal facial rollers that are all over Instagram — is the latest to offer a needle-and-knife-free face-lift like option in Los Angeles, just in time for awards season beauty prep.

The L.A.-based company recently opened its first, millennial pink-hued retail space and "facial workout" studio, Skin Camp, in Beverly Grove and supermodel Kaia Gerber has already been spotted there.

“Going back to my Ukrainian roots and Eastern European mind-set, it's about being as natural as possible," Skin Gym founder and CEO Karina Sulzer, an aesthetician whose mother and grandmother were both in the business, tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Shelves are stocked with Skin Gym’s full line of beauty accessories inspired by gua sha, an ancient Chinese medicine, and therapy technique. Best-sellers include the rose quartz roller (favored by Busy Philipps, Ireland Baldwin and Hailey Bieber), the jade roller (a go-to for makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, who has worked with Elisabeth Moss and Tracee Ellis Ross), the red jasper roller (beloved by Emily Blunt's superstar hairstylist Ashley Streicher) and facial cupping sets.

Clients settle into a comfy chair for a personalized, noninvasive treatment ($40 to $80) that clocks in at anywhere from 15 minutes to just under an hour. All facials (known at Skin Camp as "fitness for your face") begin with the spa’s signature lifting and contouring roller massage, followed by a custom routine using organic superfood-powered masks and more from Palm Desert-based, small-batch organic skin-care brand Body Deli.

Every "workout" incorporates Skin Gym’s arsenal of beauty tools, including its solar-powered micro-current facial lifting roller ($58) that "people are going crazy over," says Sulzer. Depending on the skin’s needs, a pampering session might also involve exfoliation, enzyme cleansing, a detoxifying mask, or gel masks that target specific concerns, such as hyperpigmentation and anti-aging. Add-ons include LED light therapy, oxygen blasts and even a very 'grammable 24-karat gold facial.

There’s absolutely zero downtime, so beauty buffs can head to a real sweat session afterward (maybe at star-frequented Ballet Bodies or Model Fit nearby). Up next is a New York outpost of Skin Camp, which is in the works, and additional L.A. locations.

Skin Camp, 8240 Beverly Blvd. in Beverly Grove,(323-452-9667; skincamp.co.