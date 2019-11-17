First Look of Aamir Khan in 'Forrest Gump' Bollywood Remake

Viacom18 Studios is co-producing the film with the star's production company which is currently filming and set for a Christmas 2020 release.

The first look of the official Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump starring Aamir Khan has been unveiled.

Titled Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi language remake of the Tom Hanks-starring Oscar-winning classic is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The project is currently filming and is set for a Christmas 2020 release.



The first look shows Khan in the titular role as a simple Sikh man who has an uncanny ability to be present at history-changing events. The film also stars top actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and is directed by Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar).



Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Paramount Pictures' Forrest Gump was a critical and commercial hit when it was released in 1994, winning six Oscars, including for best picture, best director and best actor for Hanks. The film was based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.



When the remake was first announced earlier this year, Paramount COO Andrew Gumpert had stated, "We’re thrilled to be in business with Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios, and to see them bringing this timeless story to a whole new generation of audiences."

"Knowing Aamir’s burning passion for this subject for many years, he is the perfect partner to bring to life this dream," added Viacom18 Studios COO Ajit Andhare.



In a career spanning over three decades, Khan has starred in some of Bollywood's biggest hits, including such titles as wrestling drama Dangal, which also set records in China.



Official Bollywood remakes of Hollywood titles have been gathering steam in recent years. Upcoming remakes include Dil Bechara, Fox Star Studios India's take on The Fault in Our Stars, which has just wrapped filming, and a planned version of the Keira Knightley-Mark Ruffalo 2014 musical drama Begin Again, co-produced by Indian banners Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series.