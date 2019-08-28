First Look at Fall Zendaya x Tommy Fashion Collection

The second collaborative collection will be presented on the runway at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Sept. 8 during New York Fashion Week.

As an actress-singer-activist-fashion designer (and Tommy Hilfiger global brand ambassador for womenswear) Zendaya wears a multitude of hats. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old made headlines when she was announced as the recipient of the Fashion Force award at the Daily Front Row’s seventh annual Fashion Media Awards (to be held in New York on Sept. 5) and her second Zendaya x Tommy collaborative collection was unveiled.

The latest fall 2019 collection continues the ‘70s vibe of the first Zendaya x Tommy line, which dropped in February, and was presented during Paris Fashion Week in March in the form of a disco dance party on the runway featuring Grace Jones and a line-up of iconic black models. That presentation paid homage to the iconic Battle of Versailles Fashion Show, the famous face-off between French and American designers in 1973.

For fall, the polished ‘70s-inspired looks (in a range of burgundy, neutrals and metallics) feature Buffalo plaids, polka dots, houndstooth, snake patterns, leopard prints and constellation graphics with a texture-rich mix of leather, faux fur and velvet. The collection includes apparel, swimwear, lingerie, a sleepwear set, jewelry, footwear, fedora hats, a hobo bag and a clutch. Ten styles will feature Tommy Adaptive modifications, part of the brand’s line that accommodates people living with disabilities.

The fall 2019 Zendaya x Tommy collection will be presented on the runway on Sept. 8 at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem during New York Fashion Week. A starry crowd is expected, given that Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi, Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid and Lewis Hamilton turned up for the Paris Fashion Week show in February.

Beginning on Sept. 8, the collection will be available at select Tommy Hilfiger stores, tommy.com, select Nordstrom store and Nordstrom.com.