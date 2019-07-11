First Look: Lady Gaga's New Haus Laboratories Beauty Products

A long-awaited peek at Lady Gaga's new beauty brand featuring a pigment, lip liner and lip gloss, available for pre-sale on July 15 on Amazon.

After teasing her new, much-anticipated Haus Laboratories beauty brand on Tuesday, beauty mogul-in-the-making Lady Gaga unveiled the first product images on Thursday, July 11.

The pop star revealed that the line will include six kits ($49 each), which are referred to as Haus collections. Each collection features three products: Glam Attack (a shimmer pigment), R.I.P. Lip Liner and Le Riot Lip Gloss. Haus Laboratories will also sell limited-edition packs of two pigments, two glosses or two liners for $36, $32 and $26 respectively.

Glam Attack is described as “richly pigmented, all-over color featuring multi-faceted finishes for next-level dimension,” while R.I.P. Lip Liner is touted as being as comfortable as a lipstick, but with added precision. And Le Riot Lip Gloss is an “ultra-high shine dimensional gloss that can be worn alone or layered for a transformative finish.”

The collection names seem to be a nod to all of Gaga’s various personas: Haus of Chained Ballerina, Haus of Goddess, Haus of Rose B*tch, Haus of Rockstar, Haus of Dynasty, Haus of Metal Head and Haus of Dynasty (possibly a nod to the ‘80s soap opera.) The collections were co-created by Lady Gaga, the Haus Laboratories product development team and her longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno, who is also the global artistry director at Haus.

“This is something I’ve dreamed of since I just started doing makeup with my first set of brushes,” said Tanno on her Instagram page. “To do this with my best friend and my muse has been one of the most gratifying experiences. I hope you all feel very empowered by what we have created and love yourself. Art is subjective, it’s how you see yourself.”

Haus Laboratories is working exclusively with Amazon as the global retailer. The kits, collections and duos will be available for pre-order on Amazon Prime Day, Monday July 15, beginning at 12 a.m. PST at both HausLabs.com and amazon.com/hauslabs with shipment expected in September.

"Haus Laboratories wants to inspire you to write your own beauty rules,” the brand said in an e-mail statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Every high-quality and pigment-forward product was created with versatility and high-impact payoff in mind, so you can color inside or outside of the lines.”

In a letter on social media, Gaga discussed how she never felt beautiful growing up. "And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup."

On Wednesday, July 10, Gaga further posted: "Between developing formulas, mixing the shades, designing the packaging and components, as well as casting the models and collaborating on styling, direction, and being the creative director, pulling all-nighters making boards that showed all our imagery and art—this launch is so very special to me."

She continued: "This is a labor of love and passion to be the Warhol of an artist I’ve always wanted to be. I love everyone who works w/ me @hauslabs we are a family on a mission: to inspire bravery, inspire a positive community that breeds self-acceptance. ... This isn’t just makeup. It’s a battle. A battle for your life. And I hope this makeup inspires you as much as makeup did when I fell in love with it and it helped me discover myself."