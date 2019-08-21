First Look at Meghan Markle’s Charitable, Office-Ready Fashion Line

The Duchess of Sussex teased pieces from her collection for women’s charity Smart Works (a white button-front shirt, little black dresses, a burgundy romper and tote bags) on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex announced in late July that she has teamed up with the U.K.-based women’s charity Smart Works, which provides office-appropriate clothing and work skills training to disadvantaged women, on a clothing line. For each piece sold at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis or Jigsaw, another piece will be donated to the charity. The collection is being designed with the assistance of Meghan Markle’s fashion designer friend Misha Nanoo, whose representative told The Hollywood Reporter that the line will be released in September.

On Wednesday, Markle teased pieces from the line on Instagram Stories on the @SussexRoyal account. Markle captioned the two images: "Behind the scenes…Sneak peek at the new @SmartworksCharity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch" and "An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the work force with the key work wear essentials they need. Coming soon..."

In the pictures, a photo shoot for the collection, the Duchess wears an oversize blue striped button-front shirt by Frank & Eileen with dark skinny jeans and nude pumps. She has literally rolled up her sleeves and is hands-on—greeting each model with a warm hug, helping to tie a belt on what appears to be a black shirt dress that one model is wearing, and viewing imagery on a computer screen that reveals a long-sleeved crisp white button-front shirt.

Timeless tote bags in camel and black are visible and other models wear a little black dress with a V-neckline and a burgundy jumper over a black long-sleeved knit top.

No surprise that the classics mirror pieces that Markle herself loves to wear. She often wears a button-front blouse (as demonstrated at the shoot and as worn on her famous first public outing with Prince Harry in 2017; the "husband shirt" worn on said date was designed by Nanoo). During the past couple years, since she has been in the spotlight, the duchess has teamed a go-to white shirt with everything from ripped jeans to a bespoke black Givenchy skirt. The shirtdress is another of her favorite wardrobe staples.

As guest editor of the September issue of British Vogue, Markle wrote: "The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community... it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits. It’s the enthusiasm of the volunteers, the earnestness of the staff and, most of all, the blushing, bashful and beautiful smile that crosses a client’s face when she sees herself in the mirror, that I have found so profoundly compelling."

See all the looks on the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram Stories here.