First Look Inside Soho Warehouse in Downtown L.A.

The membership club's third West Coast outpost offers a gym, bedrooms and — at long last — a rooftop pool.

Soho House members will finally be able to bask by the pool in Los Angeles or stay the night at their favorite hangout. The exclusive club is drawing back the curtains on its third West Coast location, known as Soho Warehouse, in downtown Los Angeles. With it comes three new additions not available at its other L.A. outposts: bedrooms, a rooftop pool and a gym.

The seven-story building was updated from a 1916 warehouse; the art deco interiors nod to its arts district location and industrial history with exposed brick, street art left on the walls and even feminist wallpaper by L.A. artist Genevieve Gaignard. The top floor features an 18-by-6-foot acrylic mural by another L.A. artist, Paul Davies.

"In the 1970s, it became this artists' recording studio, for squatters, artists' lofts and stuff like that," says Candace Campos, U.S. design director for Soho House. "So we were really interested in both the 1920s, the start of this building, and then the '70s in terms of how we wanted to design the space, influenced by that."

Soho Warehouse will host invitation-only open house events through Sunday; it opens to Founder members Sept. 30 and to Every House members and their guests Oct 14.

Here's an inside look at the global company's largest North American property.