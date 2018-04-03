First Look Media Taps Drew Wilson as CFO

The former AwesomenessTV CFO will work across the company’s brands, including Topic, The Intercept, Field of Vision and The Nib.

First Look Media has hired AwesomenessTV veteran Drew Wilson as its chief financial officer.

In his new post, he will oversee finance, strategic planning and business development for the growing New York-based media company. He will work across FLM, including the film and TV studio, consumer businesses and journalism operations, and will support all the company’s brands, including Topic, The Intercept, Field of Vision and The Nib. In this capacity, he will be responsible for the company’s overall financial organization, maximizing revenue opportunities and helping chart the next phase of growth as a key member of the executive team.

“Drew is perfect for this role, given his expertise in studio and consumer businesses and his desire to make an impact with our company’s unique mission,” said First Look Media CEO Michael Bloom. “He joins at an opportune time, as we build upon the great momentum we’re enjoying across film, TV, digital and journalism.”

Said Wilson: “I am excited to be joining Michael and the First Look Media team at this pivotal growth period. FLM has great potential to significantly expand in the media and entertainment space while maintaining its dedication to fearless independent journalism and film storytelling. I look forward to bringing my experiences to the team and helping FLM achieve its long-term goals.“

Wilson most recently served as the CFO of AwesomenessTV, a content company that spans TV, film and original web series for Generation Z audiences. AwesomenessTV, which is majority owned by Comcast-NBCU, operates a digital studio and a multi-channel network distributed across various platforms.

Earlier in his career, Wilson was CFO of publicly traded RLJ Entertainment, which produced and distributed film and TV shows across multi-platforms. He also spent over a decade at Discovery Communications as a divisional CFO, responsible for its digital businesses, distribution to over-the-top providers, social media, licensing, retail and direct-to-consumer. He also held financial roles at Host Marriott Corp., Crown Books and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Launched by eBay founder and philanthropist Pierre Omidyar, First Look Media is best known in entertainment circles for producing the Oscar best picture winner Spotlight. On the journalism front, the company's The Intercept, founded by Glenn Greenwald, Laura Poitras and Jeremy Scahill, has become a oft-cited online news organization.