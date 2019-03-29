First Look: Sunset Strip's New 1 West Hollywood Hotel

The hotel — once slated to be a James, which instead became The Jeremy — will segue fully into its new identity, complete with sustainable luxury and a garden-fed "California-inspired" eatery, in May.

The Sunset Boulevard hotel once slated to be a James, which instead became The Jeremy, will segue fully into its new identity, 1 West Hollywood, as of May.

While it has hosted guests, diners and industry events since August 2017, the 1 — West Hollywood's first ground-up new hotel in nearly 30 years — has been redesigning its 286 rooms and public spaces in the brand's eco-conscious luxury style. Think native greenery, organic bedding and a minibar stocked with products from local purveyors (rooms will start at $450 a night).

The final elements to be unveiled will be the Sunset-facing plaza — dubbed "the Canyon" — and the lobby restaurant, 1 Kitchen by Chris Crary, helmed by the Top Chef alumnus and former executive chef at Hyde. The Canyon features olive trees and other native flora in reclaimed wood planters, while 1 Kitchen and lobby bar Juniper Tree will draw ingredients from an on-site organic garden — a plot of about 2,000 square feet that's being planted with guidance from garden consultant Jill Volat (aka The Farmista).

The menu will be "California-inspired and as local as we can get," says Crary, who's been educating staff about composting and contacting vendors to urge sustainable practices (no Styrofoam): "We want to pass along the message that this is the only Earth we have."

