First Panamanian Horror Feature 'Diablo Rojo Pty' Finds U.S. Home (Exclusive)

Diablo Rojo Pty, considered the first Panamanian horror feature, has been picked up for North America by Shaked Berenson's genre distributor The Horror Collective.

The directorial feature debut of Sol Moreno, Diablo Rojo Pty has been playing theaters in its home country, as well as touring the festival circuit, including Canada’s Hexploitation Film Festival and the Panamanian International Film Festival in Los Angeles.

"Thanks to The Horror Collective for giving Diablo Rojo Pty new bus stops in Canada and USA and giving tropical terror a chance to go further," said Moreno." I'm sure they are the best for our Panamanian horror movie and that makes me so happy."

Based on local folklore, Diablo Rojo Pty is described as "a ride through Hell, with witches, cannibals and monsters."

Written and produced by J. Oskura Nájera and directed by Moreno, the film features a cast that includes Carlos Carrasco (Speed, Blood In, Blood Out) and Leo Wiznitzer (Causa Justa, Hands of Stone).

"Being a part of Diablo Rojo Pty, Panama’s first horror film, is an incredible honor," said The Horror Collective’s vp of acquisition and distribution Jonathan Barkan. "This movie is a total throwback to the '80s horror films I grew up watching. It’s full of practical FX, has a great score, and is wicked amounts of fun! I can’t wait for North American audiences to see this one."

"We couldn’t be happier," exclaimed producer Nájera. "Our bus is in the best hands! Shaked Berenson and Jonathan Barkan are undoubtedly the best who can drive a bus full of Panamanian frights to the audiences of Canada and the United States through the best crypts of North America."

Berenson teamed with former Dread Central editor-in-chief Barkan to launch The Horror Collective last year after exiting producer-financier-distributor Epic Pictures, which he co-founded with Patrick Ewald, in 2018. The genre label sits under Berenson's Entertainment Squad banner.