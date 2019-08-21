First Trailer for Fox News Film 'Bombshell' Debuts

The film is due in theaters Dec. 20.

The first trailer for Bombshell, which centers on the former Fox News sex scandal, was released Wednesday.

Starring Charlize Theron (Megyn Kelly), Nicole Kidman (Gretchen Carlson), Margot Robbie (producer Kayla Pospisil), the Lionsgate film will focus on the sexual harassment scandal at the hands of the network's founder, Roger Ailes, played by John Lithgow.

The first preview is little more than a minute long and shows the three former female Fox News personalities taking an uncomfortable elevator ride.

Among the footage, the Jay Roach-directed drama reads, "What started with a whisper, will end with a bombshell."

The film is due in theaters Dec. 20.