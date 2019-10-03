First Trailer Released for Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell'

The Warner Bros. film is set for release on Dec. 13.

The first look at Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell dropped Thursday morning.

A little more than two-minutes long, the preview shows a glimpse of Richard Jewell, the security guard who was accused in 1996 of placing a bomb at the Centennial Olympic Park during the Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

Paul Walter Hauser of I, Tonya plays Richard Jewell.

The film also stars Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm.

The Warner Bros. film is set for release on Dec. 13.

Watch the trailer above.