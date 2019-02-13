New 'Five Feet Apart' Trailer Shows More of Cole Sprouse, Haley Lu Richardson's Health Woes

The romance film about two teens with cystic fibrosis also stars Moises Arias, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Parminder Nagra, Claire Forlani, Emily Baldoni, Elena Satine, Gary Weeks and Sophia Bernard.

CBS Films has released the second trailer for Five Feet Apart.

The film follows Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) and Will (Cole Sprouse), two teenage cystic fibrosis patients who fall in love. Due to their mutual illness, the pair must remain six feet apart from each other at all times.

Moises Arias, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Parminder Nagra, Claire Forlani, Emily Baldoni, Elena Satine, Gary Weeks and Sophia Bernard round out the cast. The film was directed by Justin Baldoni and is based on the Rachel Lippincott novel of the same name, with Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis adapting the book for the big screen.

The trailer opens with Will introducing himself to Stella. After Nurse Barb (Hebert Gregory) interrupts and tells the two to remain six feet apart, Stella says, "Let me guess. You're the kind of guy that ignores the rules cause it makes you feel in control. Am I right?"

In a vlog, Stella explains that her lung function is down to 35 percent. A montage shows the nurse sorting out medication and Stella walking down a hallway and putting on a face mask when she sees Will.

"People with cystic fibrosis aren't supposed to get within six feet because we could end up catching each other's bacteria," Stella explains. Due to the fact that she is waiting for a lung transplant, Stella makes sure to take care of herself.

While Stella takes her health regimen seriously, Will believes that they're "breathing borrowed air." She then requests to see his regimen and volunteers to do her treatments with him to ensure that he takes his health seriously.

The two eventually develop feelings for each other and decide to go on a date, though the six-feet separation rule proves to be a challenge.

Later in the trailer, Stella sees the implications of Will's B. Cepacia infection. "Catch his infection and you can kiss new lungs goodbye," Barbs tells her.

"This whole time I've been living for my treatments instead of doing my treatments so I can live," Stella says in a voiceover as a montage plays of her and Will bonding.

Will later watches one of Stella vlogs that shows her explain that she has cut 12 inches off of the six-foot separation rule. "After all the CF has stolen from me, I don't mind stealing something back," she says. "One foot. Just one foot closer."

Five Feet Apart will be in theaters March 15. Watch the full trailer above.