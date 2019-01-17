'Five Feet Apart' Trailer: Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson Risk Their Lives for Love

CBS Films debuted the trailer for the drama on Thursday.

Six feet makes for a long-distance relationship in Five Feet Apart.

In the film's official trailer, cystic fibrosis patients Stella and Will, played by Haley Lu Richardson and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse, respectively, meet and fall in love in a hospital. However, compromised by their severe states of health, the two must find a way to make their relationship work without infecting the other.

Over a moving song with a building beat, the teaser shows the two teenagers talking through walls, holding video chats, sharing drawings and having everything except direct contact.

"Catch his infection and you can kiss your lungs goodbye," heeds Nurse Barb (Kimberly Herbert Gregory) to Stella.

While the trailer shows scenes of Will in critical condition and Stella's tear-filled moments of frustration, it also depicts uplifting scenes of the two enjoying each other's company by the pool, in the snow and at a dinner table.

"Five feet apart, are you in?" Stella asks, hoping to find a loophole to the hospital's strict rule. Will replies, "I'm so in."

Five Feet Apart, which also features Moises Arias and Parminder Nagra, is set to bow in theaters March 22.