Five Luxurious New Hollywood-Loved Hotels That Debuted in 2019

The year 2019 was huge for new hotel launches. As the industry becomes more and more crowded, the bar is becoming higher and higher to bring in attractive clientele. It's no longer just about creating an experience, but offering guests a bespoke space. Hollywood insiders know where to go for the best of the best in service, design, amenities and comfort. Here are five of the top hotel launches of the last year.

The Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

Waldorf Astoria opened its very first property in Mexico this year, kickstarting its plans to expand further in the Caribbean and Latin America. The Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, formerly the Resort at Pedregal, officially opened in October on a 24-acre site at the southernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula.

Star fans of the property include Lady Gaga, Jamie Foxx, Adam Driver, Vin Diesel, Spike Lee, Ewan McGregor, John Legend and Nicole Kidman. Cabos remains a premiere destination for Hollywood, attracted to the pristine beaches, dynamic food and wellness offerings.

The new resort features 115 rooms, suites and villas, each with a terrace plunge pool and a view to the Pacific Ocean, complete with binoculars for the frequent humpback whale sightings.

Waldorf Astoria’s legendary service is on full display here, where each guest is made to feel at home in the spacious rooms, completed in traditional décor. Each room features a private butler, indoor fireplace, soak pool and separate shower, complimentary minibar, and most importantly, a daily afternoon delivery of guacamole and cerveza.

The brand-new Va Y Viene Beach Bar is an incredible moveable beach bar, inspired by the coming and going of the ocean tide. Guests can enjoy cocktails made from local ingredients like hibiscus or cactus while taking in sprawling ocean views on swinging rope chairs.

For special occasions, the El Farallon restaurant is located on a rock-carved terrace suspended over the ocean. Chefs grill up the daily catch from the ocean including local favorites chocolate clams, cabrilla sea bass, and diver caught sea scallops. Daily dining at Don Manuel’s offers Acai bowls and fresh green juices for breakfast, and evening courses with an Italian flare.

The new Waldorf Astoria Spa features 12,000 square feet of space for the best of Mexican treatments and wellness rituals. The just-launched "Intention" treatment was developed with local curanderos and shamans and features a full-body sage energy cleansing, craniosacral therapy and a Mexican folk massage. A menu of off-resort experiences includes a private sunset yacht cruise, morning paddle boarding, scuba diving, swimming with whale sharks, or an all-day desert hiking excursion.

Hotel de la Ville Rome

Rocco Forte Hotels have long been the A-lister preferred stay in Italy, from the Hotel de Russie in Rome to Florence’s Hotel Savoy. The bespoke hotel brand has now launched its second property in Rome, officially opening the doors to the Hotel de la Ville in May.

Located on the grand Via Sistina overlooking the Spanish Steps, the Hotel de la Ville has already become the new Hollywood home away from home in the eternal city. The hotel hosted Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie, and Leonardo DiCaprio for the Italian launch of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Rocco Forte spared no expense in renovating the 18th-century palazzo. The new hotel features 104 rooms and suites designed by architect and interior designer (and frequent Valentino collaborator) Tommaso Ziffer in collaboration with Olga Polizzi. Ziffer was inspired by the Grand Tour, a rite of passage tradition of the 17th and 18th centuries when young noblemen would travel across Europe on educational cultural journeys. He worked with local artisans to create a modern voyage of discovery throughout the hotel, from handmade wallpaper from Rubelli and Dedar to lush Italian fabrics and tapestries from Zardi & Zardi.

The Julep Herbal & Vermouth Bar serves a high-concept menu of drinks based on the 13th-century spice route. The sidewalk restaurant Da Sistina offers a menu of famed Roman dishes from chef Fulvio Pierangelini. And guests can enjoy food in the secluded courtyard from Mosaico, a blend of Italian and Middle Eastern cuisine.

And no stop to Rome is now complete without a visit to the Cielo terrace bar to capture one of the best 360-degree views of the city. Already one of the city’s most popular rooftop bars, Cielo is the perfect place to enjoy an aperitivo at dusk, complete with generous complimentary snacks. After dark the scene heats up with a local DJ or live music.

And true to Rocco Forte’s long collaboration with top fashion houses (the Hotel Savoy was recently remodeled by none other than the house of Emilio Pucci), guests can currently enjoy Missoni holiday decorations throughout the property. The concierge can also can arrange behind-the-scenes shopping excursions to the decadent boutiques of nearby avenue of style Via Condotti.

Oceana Santa Monica

High profilers looking to stay a stones-throw from the ocean finally have a new option in Santa Monica that’s filled with Hollywood history. Stan Laurel of Laurel & Hardy made the beachfront haven his residence, throwing legendary parties for everyone from Jerry Lewis to Dick Van Dyke to Marcel Marceau.

After a $25 million renovation, the Oceana officially opening its ivy-draped doors in October. The new property features 70-suites far bigger than your average L.A. hotel room at 850 square feet each. Suites feature views of the Pacific Ocean or onto the courtyard pool, lined with oversized daybeds and olive trees.

Guests can enjoy their morning coffee outside their rooms on a leather porch swing. Giant sitting rooms are filled with multiple velvet sofas and suede lounges, reflecting the old Hollywood glamour of the site’s previous inhabitants. Bedrooms feature four-poster beds with Loro Piana and Frette lines.

Although it may be hard to do anything besides lounge all day at the pool, a fitness studio is stocked with Peloton and Technogym machines. Or there’s daily yoga on the beach for any one who prefers working out with the sunrise.

The property’s true standout is the food and beverage offerings, all on offer al fresco on an attached veranda, complete with fire pits and James Perse upholstered teak furniture. Westside chef Raphael Lunetta has launched a new restaurant, exclusive to hotel guests, with rotating dishes made primarily from Santa Monica Farmers Market finds.

Rosewood Hong Kong

Visitors to Filmart, Asia’s premier film industry event, this year have a new option for lodging, and it just might be Hong Kong’s best yet. The Rosewood Hong Kong opened in March in the heart of the Victoria Dockside arts and design district. Visitors to the venue this year include Michelle Yeoh, Nicole Scherzinger, Heidi Klum, Alexander Skarsgard, Pharrell Williams and Donnie Yen.

The 65-story hotel, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox with interiors by Tony Chi, provides unmatched views over Victoria Harbour. The building balances its technical marvel with lush green and outdoor spaces throughout, filled with oversized bonsai and topiary. Its expansive art collection includes works by Henry Moore, Damien Hirst, Wang Keping and local artist Wilson Shieh.

There are 322 guest rooms on offer, with each floor including a salon where guests can unwind over a book and complimentary tea and sweets. The 91 suites, the highest number of any hotel in Hong Kong, include butler service, 24-hour executive lounge access, monogrammed pillowcases and robes, and personalized amenities. Rooms throughout are decorated with contemporary artwork, with an emphasis on Hong Kong talent, and feature unique details such as freestanding copper vanities, lacquer-paneled flooring, and a tactile tapestry in each room.

The hotel features an incredible eight dining options, the highlights of which have quickly become Hong Kong’s hottest new spots. Holt’s Café mixes Cantonese dishes with international flavors in a lively brasserie built in the tradition of Europe’s fin de siècle grand cafés. For after-hours drinks, the DarkSide bar offers premium cocktails and vintage cigars, as well as nightly live jazz. And the Butterfly Patisserie is a marvel of modern confections, modelled after a high-end jewelry shop, where tiered cakes and sweets twinkle on display in glass cases.

The Rosewood’s urban wellness center Asaya occupies two floors dedicated to self-transformation with alternative therapies, everything from expressive arts therapy to mindfulness meditation, to physical therapies including posture analysis and restorative muscle therapy. There’s also an outdoor infinity pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Maison de la Luz New Orleans

It may be hard to make a splash in New Orleans, where the already colorful architecture and lodgings are abundant. But the Maison de la Luz, which opened in May, has already earned the reputation of the most luxurious stay in the city.

Straight from the Atelier Ace, the creative agency behind Ace Hotel and design studio Studio Shamshiri, the Maison de la Luz is a 67-room boutique in the former New Orleans City Hall annex. The six-story building was built in 1908, and now takes up prime residence in the city’s Arts Warehouse district. The décor is inspired by old French hotels and Southern bed and breakfasts, with a touch of Wes Anderson, making every angle a picture-perfect backdrop.

Guests are greeted with a silk-tasseled talisman key, complete with an evil eye flourish and embossed leather fob. They’re next welcomed into a private salon, the Living Room, where cocktails run on the honor system. Hieroglyphic artwork lines the walls, and a Christopher Farr animated tiger rug covers the floor.

Rooms have more incredible details that pay homage to the city, such as French-piped bedding, copper-top séance tables complete with astrological wheels, and shower door handles fashioned into snakes intertwined through the glass doors. The Grand Studio Suite boasts 17-foot ceilings and four grand windows to enjoy the Southern light. Each room includes bespoke toiletries from Grown Alchemist.

The new all-red Bar Marilou, created in collaboration with Parisian consultancy Quixotic Projects, occupies what was formerly the City Hall law library. Cinematic cocktails include the Holy Mountain (frozen suze, crème de cassis and lemon) and What We Do in the Shadows (bourbon, Amaro Sfumato, verjus, absinthe, chai syrup and black lager). Among bar snacks, the must-try is the Pommes Marilou, crispy potato blocks covered in crème fraiche and bowfin caviar.

There’s a separate private entrance to Marilou reserved for guests only, as well as a secret lounge accessible through a hidden bookcase door. Hotel guests also have priority access at the offerings of the Ace Hotel New Orleans, including the pool, located just across the street.