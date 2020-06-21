Virtual Cannes Market Day 1: 5 Things Not To Miss

Neon CEO Tom Quinn will hold an online chat on day 1 of the virtual Cannes market

Events, conferences and screenings to build your virtual Cannes schedule around.

Ready to go? The first (and if organizers have their way, last) Marché du Film Online, or Virtual Cannes Market, kicks off on Monday and runs through Friday.



The parallel film market, run by the U.S. talent agencies and international sales companies, which is going by the name A Demain Marché (or "see you tomorrow" market) runs June 22-June 28.

Amid a packed schedule of meetings, deal negotiations and zoom drinks, here are five virtual Cannes highlights you'll want to check out on day one.

The locations given for screenings are the virtual cinemas within the Marché du Film Online.

[Note that all film screenings and sales/agency presentations will be in your local timezone equivalent. Live events at the Marché du Film Online are all scheduled in French time, which is GMT +2 hours.]



11 a.m. [10:30 a.m. Los Angeles]

Wild Bunch International Presentation

Location: A Demain Marché

Start your Cannes market off with the company that exemplifies the Croisette combo of high-end arthouse and cross-over features. Wild Bunch's market slate includes James Gray's latest, Armageddon Time, featuring the eye-watering cast of Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Donald Sutherland and Oscar Isaac, and such finished features as Waiwenn's DNA, one of the titles picked for the official Cannes 2020 program.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Here We Are Screening

Location: Arcades #4

Sales: MK2 Films

This Israeli family drama, from Broken Wings director Nir Bergman, was picked for the official Cannes 2020 selection and looks like a perfect match for quality art-house distributors. The plot follows the relationship between a mentally challenged man in his early 20s and his single father.

3:30 p.m. [3 p.m. Tokyo]

AGC Studios Presentation

Location: A Demain Marché

Stuart Ford's AGC Studios has, in a short time, become one of the go-to outfits for top-end indie films. With the likes of Neil Burger's YA sci-fi feature Voyagers and Tate Taylor's crime comedy Breaking News in Yuba County screening at the market and buzzy packages including Nick Jonas, Laurence Fishburne actioner The Blacksmith and Scott Free-produced prison thriller Panopticon up for sale, this presentation is a must-attend.

4 p.m. [3:30 p.m. Toyko]

XYZ Presentation

Location: A Demain Marché

In addition to the Toni Collette/Anna Kendrick space thriller Stowaway, which is in post, genre specialists XYZ have two hot new projects to pitch: Elisabeth Moss starrer Run Rabbit Run, which re-teams Moss with The Handmaid's Tale director Daina Reid; and the crime thriller No Man of God, with Elijah Wood as the FBI analyst tasked with interrogating serial killer Ted Bundy.



6 p.m.-6:45 p.m. GMT +2

Meet with NEON - Tom Quinn & Elissa Federoff

Location: Marché du Film Online

CEO-founder Tom Quinn and president of distribution Elissa Federoff, the geniuses behind Parasite's historic Oscar run, and $53 million domestic box office, will discuss how they have built one of the world's most exciting indie film companies and how to run a progressive company in a time of political upheaval and a global pandemic.