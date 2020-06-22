Virtual Cannes Market Day 2: 5 Things Not To Miss

Events, conferences and screenings to build your virtual Cannes schedule around.

Welcome to day two of the Virtual Cannes Market and another jam-packed schedule of screenings and panels in the Marché du Film Online, which runs through Friday, as well as a second day of presentations for the parallel film market, run by the U.S. talent agencies and international sales companies, which is going by the name A Demain Marché (or "see you tomorrow" market) and carries on through Sunday.

Amid a packed schedule of meetings, deal negotiations and zoom drinks, here are five virtual Cannes highlights you'll want to check out on day two.

The locations given for screenings are the virtual cinemas within the Marché du Film Online.

[Note that all film screenings and sales/agency presentations will be in your local timezone equivalent. Live events at the Marché du Film Online are all scheduled in French time, which is GMT +2.]

TUESDAY, JUNE 23



11:30 a.m. [11 a.m. Tokyo]

FilmNation Presentation

Location: A Demain Marché

At every film market, at least one of the biggest deals will come from Glen Basner's FilmNation. The Virtual Cannes Market will be no different. Expect FN's hottest titles — the Will Smith-starrer Emancipation, an escaped-slave thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua, and Pablo Larraín-directed Spencer, featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana — to sell out worldwide. Get your bids in early.

12:30 a.m.

Endeavor Content Presentation

Location: A Demain Marché



Deb McIntosh and Alex Walton of Endeavor Content arrive at the Virtual Cannes Market with a packed slate of finished titles — long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, Tiller Russell's true-life thriller Silk Road starring Nick Robinson and Jason Clarke (which Sierra/Affinity is selling internationally) — and pre-production packages, among them the Kirsten Stewart-as-Lady Di drama Spencer and Balestra, which will feature Creed and Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson as a competitive fencer. Endeavor is co-repping domestic with CAA Media Finance on both films. FilmNation is handling international on Spencer, Mister Smith Entertainment on Balestra.



1 p.m. [12:30 p.m. Toyko]

Sierra/Affinity Presentation

Location: A Demain Marché



A Cannes market, virtual or not, without Sierra/Affinity would be unthinkable. This year's line up includes Lee Daniels' drama The United States Vs. Billy Holiday and the Mark Wahlberg/ Baltasar Kormakur man-and-dog adventure tale Arthur The King. Expect this virtual presentation to draw specialty buyers and major indie players alike.

2:30 - 5:33 p.m.

Berlin Alexanderplatz Screening

German Film Kino #2

Sales: Beta Cinema

Burhan Quarbani's modern-day take on the classic German epic — famously adapted by Rainer Werner Fassbinder — wowed them at the Berlin Film Festival but has yet to hit theaters. This updated version, in which a black African refugee is pulled into Berlin's criminal underworld, explores racism and ingrained prejudice in a way that has sadly become even more relevant in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.



6 p.m. – 6.45 p.m. GMT +2

Meet the Streamers: Meet with HBO Max - Sandra Dewey

Location: Marché du Film Online



A must-catch keynote with Sandra Dewey, President of Productions and Business Operations for WarnerMedia Entertainment, on launching HBO Max during an unprecedented time and how the latest studio-backed streamer plans to focus on cultivating and nurturing underrepresented talent as it navigates the evolving on-demand landscape.