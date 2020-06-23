Virtual Cannes Market Day 3: 5 Things Not To Miss

Thomas Vinterberg's pro-drinking drama 'Another Round' gets its premiere at the Virtual Cannes Market.

Events, conferences and screenings to build your virtual Cannes schedule around.

It is day three of the Virtual Cannes Market, and with the first two days of agency and sales company pitches over, the business shifts to one-on-one negotiations on the market platform run by the U.S. talent agencies and international sales companies, which is going by the name A Demain Marché (or "see you tomorrow" market) and carries on through Friday.

But the official Marché du Film Online, which also runs through Friday, is still going full steam, or full stream if you will, with plenty of online screenings and presentations.

Amid a packed schedule of meetings, deal negotiations and zoom drinks, here are five virtual Cannes highlights you'll want to check out on day three.

The locations given for screenings are the virtual cinemas within the Marché du Film Online.

[Note that all film screenings and sales/agency presentations will be in your local timezone equivalent. Live events at the Marché du Film Online are all scheduled in French time, which is GMT +2 hours.]

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24



9 a.m. – 9:05 a.m.

The Sound of Philadelphia Footage

Location: Arcades # 1

Sales: Protagonist Pictures

Protagonist will give a sneak peak at this new American mob thriller starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Garrett Hedlund and Scoot McNairy. Buyers only!



10 a.m. – 10.46 a.m.

Fantastic 7 Pitching Session

Location: Pitching Room

With seven new genre projects hand-picked by leading genre festivals including Spain's Sitges, the Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, Cairo, Guadalajara, Macao; South by Southwest and Toronto, this is a session to lock-in for any co-producer or buyer looking to get in on the ground floor of the next cult hit.



12:30 p.m. – 2:26 p.m.

Another Round Screening

Location: Olympia #10

Sales: TrustNordisk

Art house fave Thomas Vinterberg (The Hunt) promises an intellectual romp with this drama about four friends — Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe and Magnus Millang — who test a theory that they will improve their lives by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood.

3:30 p.m. — 5:08 p.m.

Breaking News in Yuba County Screening

Location: Reviera #13

Sales: AGC Studios



Tate Taylor's crime comedy, starring Oscar-winner Allison Janney as an overlooked wife who becomes a celebrity after her husband “goes missing” [he's actually buried in the yard], has cross-over hit written all over it, and features a star-heavy cast, including Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes, Matthew Modine and Juliette Lewis.



5 p.m. – 6 p.m. GMT+2

John Sloss: Global Deal Maker

Location: Marché du Film Online



A one-on-one with indie film legend John Sloss, producer of such films as Boys Don't Cry and Boyhood. He'll be in conversation with Rosa Bosch, providing a unique insight into his ability to be both a great deal maker and nurture enviable long term artistic and business relationships.