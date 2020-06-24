Virtual Cannes Market Day 4: 5 Things Not To Miss

The genre project 'Rules for Werewolves,' starring 'Stranger Things' actor Finn Wolfhard, is among the pitches at the Frontières Co-Production Market today

Events, conferences and screenings to build your virtual Cannes schedule around.

We're over the hump and entering day four of the Virtual Cannes Market, with just two days left to the official Marché du Film Online, which runs through Friday.

The parallel film market, run by the U.S. talent agencies and international sales companies, which is going by the name A Demain Marché (or "see you tomorrow" market), carries through Sunday, June 28.

Amid a packed schedule of meetings, deal negotiations and zoom drinks, here are five virtual Cannes highlights you'll want to check out on day 4.

The locations given for screenings are the virtual cinemas within the Marché du Film Online.

[Note that all film screenings and sales/agency presentations will be in your local timezone equivalent. Live events at the Marché du Film Online are all scheduled in French time, GMT +2.]

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

10 a.m.– 10.45 a.m.

Frontières Proof of Concept

Location: Pitching Room



The best new indie genre projects from around the world, curated by the Frontières Co-Production Market. Highlights include Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux's Rules for Werewolves, a feature-length adaptation of his SXSW-selected short, both of which star Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard; and Quoc Bao Tran's martial arts comedy The Paper Tigers, for which XYZ Films & AMP International are handling sales.



10 a.m. – 12 p.m. GMT + 2

Cannes NEXT Exclusive with the Nostradamus Report. Making Choices: How to Build for a Better New Normal?

Location: Marché du Film Online

A plan for building a more equitable and sustainable model for the international film industry that avoids repeating the mistakes of the past. Join this panel of international industry experts including Lumiere co-CEO Marike Muselaers, new European Film Academy head Matthijs Wouter Knol and Olle Agebro of Scandinavian arthouse streamer Draken Film, who will discuss strategy with media analyst Johanna Koljonen of Göteborg Film Festival’s Nostradamus Report, which looks into the future of the movie business in the next 2-3 years.



3 p.m. – 4:38 p.m.

Death of Nintendo Screening

Location: Arcades # 13

Sales: TVCO

A group of boys grapple with sex, video games and, eventually, circumcision, over an Easter holiday in the Philippines in this comedy from director Raya Martin, which mixes 90s-pop culture nostalgia with plenty of earthy humor. Could be just the ticket for distributors looking to program some escapist fare for post-COVID audiences.



4 p.m. – 5 p.m. GMT + 2

Back to Our Future: Restarting UK Production

Location: Marché du Film Online

A news-you-can-use look into the new safety standards and guidelines for production in the U.K. post-COVID-19. The British Film Commission chief exec Adrian Wootton and Working Title Films head of production Sarah-Jane Wright head up a discussion into how the new regulations can be applied in practice and how producers can get started shooting as soon as possible.



6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. GMT+2

What is cinema in a post-pandemic world? A conversation between Efe Cakarel and Pablo Larraín

Location: Marché du Film Online



Director Pablo Larrain — whose hot new project Spencer, with Kirsten Stewart as Princess Diana, is in the Virtual Cannes Market — will sit down, virtually, with Efe Cakarel of the arthouse streaming service MUBI to discuss the future of the indie business and how the COVID-19 shut down will change how movies will be watched in future.