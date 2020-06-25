Virtual Cannes Market Day 5: 5 Things Not To Miss

Events, conferences and screenings to build your virtual Cannes schedule around.

Almost done! It's the final day of the Virtual Cannes Market. At least for the official Marché du Film Online.

The parallel film market, A Demain Marché (or "see you tomorrow" market), run by the U.S. talent agencies and international sales companies carries on through Sunday. But after a week of back-to-back virtual meetings, presentations and deal negotiations, today's the day to treat yourself and actually watch a few films.

There are also a couple of industry events you'll want to check out before you switch off for the weekend. Here are the five virtual Cannes highlights you'll want to check out on day 5.

The locations given for screenings are the virtual cinemas within the Marché du Film Online.

[Note that all film screenings and sales/agency presentations will be in your local timezone equivalent. Live events at the Marché du Film Online are all scheduled in French time, GMT +2 hours.]

FRIDAY, JUNE 26



9 a.m. - 10:46 a.m.

Nadia, Butterfly Screening

Location: Riveria #1

Sales: Wazabi Films



Pascal Plante's drama, about a professional swimmer who, after retiring, struggles to adjust to a life without the enforced discipline of competitive sports, has been getting strong buzz since being picked as part of the official Cannes 2020 selection.



12 p.m. – 1.55 p.m.

Running Against the Wind Screening

Location: German Films Kino 1

Sales: Wide



Jan Philipp Weyl's feature debut, a coming-of-age tale set in Ethiopia, broke box office records locally and became the first film ever to be officially picked as the country's entry for the best international film Oscar. An arthouse title with strong cross-over potential, Running Against the Wind is certain to attract attention from both specialty distributors and global streamers.



3 p.m. – 4:26 p.m.

Mogul Mowgli Screening

Location: Olympia #9

Sales: Charades



An audience hit at its world premiere in Berlin, this semi-autobiographical drama starring, and co-written by Riz Ahmed [together with director Bassam Tariq], sees the Jason Bourne and The Night Of actor play an aspiring rapper facing a life-or-death crisis.



5 p.m. – 6 p.m. GMT +2

Access to finance - challenges faced by female professionals post global pandemic

Location: Marché du Film Online

The European Women’s Audiovisual Network hosts this panel of female film professionals exploring how women creatives can tap into financing sources and get their movies made.



9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Genre Film Speed Meetings

Location: Marché du Film Online



One-on-one sessions with the producers, pitchers and filmmakers behind the Fantastic 7 and Frontières genre film projects. Book your speed meeting slot early to secure that coveted face time (or is that Zoom time?) with the players of tomorrow.